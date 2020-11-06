Gujarat Corona positive tally 1,78,633 on Friday, death toll 3,751

Gandhinagar, Nov 6 : Gujarat on Friday saw a spike of Corona positive cases by 954, taking its tally to 1,78,633. The death toll also climbed to 3,751 with the addition of four casualties succumbing to the dreaded virus.

The state saw its daily spike of positive cases climbing up over the one thousand figure with 1,035, detected from 51,534 tests during the past 24 hours.

Surat saw 210 cases detected. While Ahmedabad saw 175 cases coming up on Friday. 114 cases were registered in Vadodara, which was followed by Rajkot with 109 positive cases. Rajkot was followed by Mahesana with 48 positive cases.

Mahesana was followed by Jamnagar and Patan with 38 each, Gandhinagar and Banaskantha with 35 each, Narmada 21, Bhavnagar and Sabarkantha with 19 each, Junagadh 17, Morbi and Surendranagar with 16 each, Amreli and Panchmahals with 15 each, Kutch 14, Anand, Dahod and Kheda with 11 each, Bharuch 9, Gir-Somnath 8, Aravalli, Mahisagar and Navsari with 6 each, Chotta Udepur, Devbhumi Dwarka and Tapi with 3 each, Botad 2 and Dangs and Porbandar with one positive cases each.

In thirty-one days of October, over thirty-four thousand cases, 34,369 have been detected with an average of around 1,109 cases daily. In six days of November, 5,689 cases have been registered with an average of 948 cases.

The state saw four people succumbing to the dreaded virus on Friday, as two died in Ahmedabad and one each died in Surat and Bharuch.

With this, the death toll of the state has reached 3,751. The total number of Corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,912. 859 have died in Surat, 210 in Vadodara, 163 deaths in Rajkot, 92 in Gandhinagar, 67 deaths in Bhavnagar, 46 deaths in Patan, 34 deaths in Jamnagar, 33 deaths each in Kutch and Junagadh, 32 deaths in Mahesana, 28 deaths in Banaskantha, 26 deaths in Amreli and 24 deaths in Gir-Somnath.

Gujarat’s mortality rate has drastically come down and now is under 2.5 with around 2.10%.

Till now the health authorities have conducted over 63 lakh tests, 63,65,202 tests in Gujarat. A total of 1,321 patients were discharged on Friday. Till now, over 1.6 lakh patients, 1,62,846 have been discharged in the state.

Out of a total tests carried out in the state, over 61 lakh, 61,86,569, have been found negative.

The total of active cases has now come down around twelve thousand with 12,036 active cases, out of which the condition of 11,967 is stable, whereas 69 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there over 5 lakh people quarantined in the state at 5,01,307 with 5,01,205 in home quarentine and 102 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

