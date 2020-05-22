Gujarat: COVID-19 cases near 13K mark

Gandhinagar: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Gujarat mounted to 12,910 on Thursday with the addition of 371 new cases. The state also reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its Covid-19 toll to 773.

Active cases

There are 6,649 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 6,597 is stable, whereas 52 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

The increasing trend of cases surfacing from outside the three major cities — Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara — continued on Thursday, causing worry for the health authorities.

Of the 371 cases reported on Thursday, the most came from Ahmedabad at 233, followed by Surat (34), Vadodara (24), Mahesana (13), Banaskantha (11), Mahisagar (9), Aravalli (7), Gir-Somnath (6), Gandhinagar (5), Kutch (4), Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, Dahod, Navsari and Surendranagar (3 each), Narmada and Junagadh (2 each), and Panchmahals and Kheda (1 each).

Death toll

Meanwhile, the state’s death toll climbed to 773 on Thursday. Since the beginning of this month, the state has been reporting over 20 deaths daily. Continuing the trend, 24 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus on Thursday, out of which Ahmedabad reported 17 fatalities, while the other deaths were reported from Vadodara, Kheda, Mahesana, Surat and Anand. Out of the 24 deceased, six did not have any comorbidity.

Till date, Ahmedabad has reported 619 deaths (80 per cent of the state’s death toll), followed by Surat (57), Vadodara (32), Gandhinagar (11), Anand (9), Bhavnagar (8) and Panchmahals (6), among others.

On Thursday, a total of 269 patients were discharged, taking the total number of people getting discharged so far to 5,488.

COVID-19 tests

Health authorities have so far carried out a total of 1,66,152 tests in the state, out of which 12,910 have been found positive while 1,53,242 returned negative.

Right now, 4,96,730 people are quarantined in the state — 4,85,051 at home, 11,049 at government facilities and 630 at private facilities.

Source: IANS

