Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise to 1,851, death toll reaches 67

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,851 after 108 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, a health official said.

The state also reported four more deaths, taking the COVID-19 toll to 67.

Among the new patients, 91 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Aravalli district, two each from Kutch, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Rajkot and Surat, and one each from Vadodara and Mehsana, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Out of the four latest deaths, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat.

District-wise, Ahmedabad has so far reported 1,192 cases, Vadodara- 181, Surat-244, Rajkot-38, Bhavnagar-32, Anand-28, Bharuch-23, Gandhinagar-17, Patan-15, Panchmahal-11, Narmada-12, Banaskantha-10, Chhota Udepur and Aravalli- seven each, Kutch and Mehsana- six each, Botad- five, Porbandar, Mahisagar and Dahod- three each, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Sabarkantha- two each, and Jamnagar and Morbi one each.

Ahmedabad also accounts for 34 of the total 67 deaths.

Out of the four latest deaths reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, three patients suffered from co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart ailment and kidney disease, the official said.

So far, 106 people from the state have been discharged after recovery, she told reporters.

Out of 1,676 active cases, 14 are on ventilator support while the condition of 1,662 is stable.

Sharing health profiles of 67 patients who died of coronavirus in the state, Ravi said 90 per cent of them either had risk factors or suffered from co-morbidity, or both.

“The risk factors imply patients in age group of above 60 years, under five years of age, and pregnant women. Only 10.44 per cent deaths, or seven cases, have been of patients without any risk factors or co-morbidity,” she said.

Also, six of the deceased were in the age group of 15 to 44, 22 victims were in 45 to 59 years age bracket, and 37 were over 60 years of age, she said.

Two of the deceased were under 15 years of age, including an 18-month-old boy.

Nearly 50 percent of those who died had multiple comorbidity, the official said.

Out of the 67 who died, 35 had both risk factors and multiple co-morbidity, 21 had co-morbidity, four had risk factors and no co-morbidity, and seven did not have any risk factor or co-morbidity, she said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,992 samples were tested for coronavirus, out of which 247 were positive and 3,745 negative.

So far, 32,204 samples have been tested in the state, the official added.

Source: PTI

