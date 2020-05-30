Gujarat COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000, 412 new cases

Ahmedabad: The death toll due to coronavirus in Gujarat crossed 1,000-mark and rose to 1,007 with 27 new fatalities on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 16,356 with 412 new patients being reported during the day, the state health department said.

621 patients recovered in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients to 9,230.

The state has achieved a recovery rate of 56.4 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 47.4 per cent, the department added.

Two weeks ago, the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Gujarat was 39.2 per cent, it said.

Ahmedabad district reported 284 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on Saturday.

Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Banaskantha districts reported one death each.

Number of coronavirus cases in Vadodara crossed 1,000 -mark on Saturday after 28 new patients were found, the tally has thus reached 1,009.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat rose to 1,565 with 55 new cases.

As many as 18 districts reported fresh coronavirus cases.

2,43,845 people have been quarantined in Gujarat, 8,144 of them have been lodged in various quarantine facilities.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 16,356, new cases 412, deaths 1,007, discharged 9,230, active cases 6,119 and people tested so far 2,05,780.

Source: PTI

