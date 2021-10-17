Gujarat govt allows Eid-e-Milad processions with certain curbs in view of COVID-19

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Sunday allowed Eid-e-Milad processions to be taken out on October 19 with certain restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The state home department issued the guidelines, which say that not more than 15 persons and one vehicle will be allowed in each procession of Eid-e-Milad that will be celebrated on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of the last prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad.

The guidelines also say the procession can only be taken out during the day hours in view of the night curfew in force in eight cities of the state.

The government said that the movement of processions should remain restricted to their localities so that they are completed in minimum possible time.

The procession and celebration of the festival will have to be organised with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in terms of the use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing, it said.

“Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on October 19. The government has taken the decision in view of applications received (by the state home department) requesting permissions to take out processions and organise other programmes on the day,” said the circular issued by the home department.

Earlier this month, the state government had decided to extend the coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar till November 10 that remains in force between 12 midnight and 6 am.

For the just-concluded Navratri festival, it had allowed garba dance celebrations in residential societies with relaxation in night curfew timing.