Gujarat: Man spends Rs 1 cr to distribute ration kits among poor

Valsad: A businessman, Narsulla Khan, aged 40 years, has spent Rs. 1.10 crore to distribute ration kits among the poor.

Khan who is the resident of Dungri falia in Vapi, Valsad District distributed 21000 ration kits to poor families in 35 villages.

Ration kit

Each ration kit comprises of 10 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg Tur daal, 3 kg potato, 3 kg onion, 1 kg oil and 1 kg salt.

In order to provide help to needy people, he created a team of 70 people which include Sarpanch of villages. The team has made the list of the persons who are in need of help.

To distribute the kits, he takes service of tree trucks that leave Khan’s godown every day.

