Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani rearrested immediately after bail

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested by the Assam police right after he was granted bail in another case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court had reserved his order in the case on Sunday.

“The Barpeta Police re-arrests Jignesh Mevani in connection with another case,” ANI quoted the MLA’s lawyer Angshuman Bora. However, the case under which the arrest has been made is still unknown.

The independent MLA was arrested by the Assam police on April 20. Following Mevani’s arrest, a court had rejected his bail plea.

A local Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Arup Kumar Dey filed a complaint with the Kokrajhar Police Station after Mewani put up a tweet saying, “PM Modi worships Godse” and “…that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state.”

As per the complaint filed by Dey the tweet caused widespread criticism and had propensity to disrupt the tranquility of the society. “The tweet…is sure to promote enmity or hatred towards different communities” added the complaint.