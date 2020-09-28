Gujarat: Muslims arrange last rites of COVID victims irrespective of religion

Vadodara: Zubair Gopalani and a team of 22 Muslim social workers arrange the last rites of COVID-19 victims irrespective of religion.

Talking to media person, Gopalani said that in some cases, relatives were scared to perform the rites of the victim. He said that in such situations, Baroda Muslim Doctors Association not only performed the last rites but also followed all the rituals as per the deceased’s faith.

Service available 24/7

The association also ensures that the service is available 24/7 by introducing shift system.

Disclose the details of the precautionary measures, Gopalani said that all persons who arrange the final rites cover their body with PPE. They also dump PPE once the rites are completed, he added.

He further said that no person among the 22 member team ever contracted coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat

Meanwile, The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,28,949.

“Of which, there are 16,354 active cases, 1,09,211 patients were discharged while 3,384 have succumbed to the virus,” State Health Department.

India’s COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 91,149 deaths, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.