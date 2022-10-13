Gujarat: ‘Only Hindu delivery person’, writes Swiggy customer

Ahmedabad: Does food have a religion? This question become relevant after another Swiggy customer mentioned that his food must be delivered by a Hindu delivery person.

In an instruction option provided on the food aggregator’s app, the customer mentioned, ‘Please only allow Hindu delivery person’.

After the instruction came to the limelight, Shaik Salauddin, chairman of Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC shared the screengrab of the instruction and requested Swiggy to take a stand against such requests.

He also wrote, ‘You built your business on the backs of workers and it’s your minimum duty to ensure their safety and dignity at work’.

The food aggregator is yet to respond to the incident.

Yet again we see a @Swiggy customer requesting a Hindu delivery rider. We, @TGPWU and @Connect_IFAT, demand that Swiggy take strict action against such bigotry. You built your business on the backs of workers and it’s your minimum duty to ensure their safety and dignity at work. pic.twitter.com/ujLlIZTyhj — Shaik Salauddin (@ShaikTgfwda) October 12, 2022

Similar situations were faced by delivery boys in Hyderabad

It is not the first incident, earlier too a Swiggy delivery boy in Hyderabad faced similar situation.

In August, a Swiggy customer in Hyderabad wrote, ‘Don’t want a Muslim delivery person’. Earlier, another Swiggy customer in Hyderabad had written, ‘Very less spicy. And, please select Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this.’

Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh @Swiggy @TGPWU Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna #SareJahanSeAchhaHindustanHamara#JaiHind #JaiTelangana pic.twitter.com/XLmz9scJpH — Shaik Salauddin (@ShaikTgfwda) August 30, 2022

Not only Swiggy, but another food delivery company Zomato had also faced a similar customer.

At that time, CEO and founder of Zomato Deepinder Goyal had tweeted, “We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”