Gujarat: Police officer transferred for halting BJP corporator’s event

Vadodara: A Vadodara police officer was transferred on Tuesday, a day after he halted a public event of the ruling party’s corporator, as permission was not granted for the event.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh transferred Police Inspector Vijay Desai from Manjalpur police station to a special branch in the commissionerate office.

BJP corporator Kalpesh Patel had on Monday night organised a folk singing programme in his constituency near Saraswati square on the road. The corporator claimed that he had applied for police permission on Friday, and he had received a sealed cover from the police on Monday evening, but he did not open and see it.

While the event was going on Monday night, Police Inspector Vijay Desai climbed the stage and announced that the police had not given permission for the event, organisers were informed about it, yet, they went ahead, he requested guests to leave the venue and asked to wind up the event.

Even the area’s Assistant Police Commissioner Kalpesh Solanki told the local media that police had not given permission for the corporation’s public event on the road, so the police asked to wind up the event to open the road for traffic.