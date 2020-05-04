Gujarat: Questions raised over coronavirus spread in the State

Ahmedabad: Questions are being raised over the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat which is often projected as ‘model State’.

Till 3rd May, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has mounted to 5,428. 1,042 COVID-19 patients have been either been cured or discharged, while 290 deaths have been reported.

A few persons are trying to spread rumours that Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi is responsible for the spread of the virus. They are trying to put the entire blame on the congregation.





Factors that can be responsible for virus spread

However, the fact is that there are many other factors that can be responsible for the spread of the virus.

Although screening of the passengers coming from foreign countries was done at the airport, visitors from other States within the country were overlooked. Many persons from New Delhi and Mumbai had visited Gujarat for business purposes before lockdown.

Footfall in temples

Until the Central Government imposed lockdown, people who had returned from Umrah was arranging parties at homes. On the other hand, footfall in the temples located across the State was high until Govt. declared ‘janta curfew’ and later ‘nationwide lockdown’.

Namaste Trump

Another possible factor for the spread of the virus in the State could be ‘Namaste Trump’ event which was organized in Ahmedabad. It was held on 24th February whereas, WHO had declared COVID19 a public health emergency of international concern on 30th January.

In the event which was held in Sardar Patel Stadium, over one lakh people attended including foreign dignitaries.

Gujarat which is the second worst-hit State has nine Red Zone, 19 orange and five green zones.

Zones in the State are as follows

Red zones

Ahmadabad Surat Vadodara Anand Banas Kantha Panch Mahals Bhavnagar Gandhinagar ArvaIii

Orange zones

Rajkot Bharuch Botad Narmada Chhotaudepur Mahisagar Mahesana Patan Kheda Valsad Dohad Kachchh Navsari GirSomnath Dang SabarKantha Tapi Jamnagar Surendranagar

Green zones

Morbi Amreli Porbandar Junagadh Devbhumi Dwarka

