menu
search
4 May 2020, Mon
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Gujarat: Questions raised over coronavirus spread in the State

Posted by Sameer Updated: May 04, 2020, 9:09 am IST
Gujarat: Questions raised over coronavirus spread in the State

Ahmedabad: Questions are being raised over the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat which is often projected as ‘model State’.

Till 3rd May, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has mounted to 5,428. 1,042 COVID-19 patients have been either been cured or discharged, while 290 deaths have been reported.

A few persons are trying to spread rumours that Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi is responsible for the spread of the virus. They are trying to put the entire blame on the congregation.

  • Politics of extremism in times of pandemic
  • Warm send-off to 15 TJ members by doctors and paramedics
  • Who is responsible for delayed evacuation of TJ Markaz?
    AFP
  • tablighi
  • 167 who returned from Nizamuddin quarantined: Himachal DGP
    Photo: PTI

Factors that can be responsible for virus spread

However, the fact is that there are many other factors that can be responsible for the spread of the virus.

Although screening of the passengers coming from foreign countries was done at the airport, visitors from other States within the country were overlooked. Many persons from New Delhi and Mumbai had visited Gujarat for business purposes before lockdown.

Footfall in temples

Until the Central Government imposed lockdown, people who had returned from Umrah was arranging parties at homes. On the other hand, footfall in the temples located across the State was high until Govt. declared ‘janta curfew’ and later ‘nationwide lockdown’.

Namaste Trump

Another possible factor for the spread of the virus in the State could be ‘Namaste Trump’ event which was organized in Ahmedabad. It was held on 24th February whereas, WHO had declared COVID19 a public health emergency of international concern on 30th January.

  • Namaste Trump
  • Namaste Trump
  • Namaste Trump
  • Namaste Trump

In the event which was held in Sardar Patel Stadium, over one lakh people attended including foreign dignitaries.

Gujarat which is the second worst-hit State has nine Red Zone, 19 orange and five green zones.

Zones in the State are as follows

Red zones

  1. Ahmadabad
  2. Surat
  3. Vadodara
  4. Anand
  5. Banas Kantha
  6. Panch Mahals
  7. Bhavnagar
  8. Gandhinagar
  9. ArvaIii

Orange zones

  1. Rajkot
  2. Bharuch
  3. Botad
  4. Narmada
  5. Chhotaudepur
  6. Mahisagar
  7. Mahesana
  8. Patan
  9. Kheda
  10. Valsad
  11. Dohad
  12. Kachchh
  13. Navsari
  14. GirSomnath
  15. Dang
  16. SabarKantha
  17. Tapi
  18. Jamnagar
  19. Surendranagar

Green zones

  1. Morbi
  2. Amreli
  3. Porbandar
  4. Junagadh
  5. Devbhumi Dwarka

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved