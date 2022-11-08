Gujarat: Railway police denies stone was pelted on train targeting Owaisi

Vadodara: Gujarat Railway police have refuted AIMIM’s claim that a stone was pelted on Vande Bharat train heading towards Surat, in which its party President Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling.

AIMIM spokesman, Waris Pathan, had on Monday evening alleged that when the party’s Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat on the Vande Bharat train, a stone was pelted on the coach in which Owaisi was seated. He had alleged that it was targeted to hurt the AIMIM leader.

Soon after the party made allegations in public, Gujarat Railway police initiated an investigation into it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, D.H. Gaur, told media persons, Railways work is going on on the track between Ankleshwar and Surat. When Vande Bharat was moving towards the south, at the same time Paschim Express was moving towards the north, when due to vibration, a stone hit the window of the coach.

The officer further added that there is no residential area to suspect any hooliganism. From investigation, it is established that no one was injured, nor was there any conspiracy with any intention to take revenge.

Sources from the Railway department said that the stone had hit the window next to seat number E1-25, whereas Owaisi was sitting on E1-21.