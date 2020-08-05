Gujarat records 1,073 more Covid cases, 23 deaths

Gandhinagar, Aug 5 : Gujarat recorded 1,073 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, sending its tally to 66,777, while the death toll rose to 2,557 with 23 more deaths.

During August so far, the state has recorded 5,344 new cases.

Surat, the state’s new corona hotspot, continued to lead the tally with 237 cases, Ahmedabad followed with 161, and Vadodara continued to be in three figures with 115, the highest recorded so far.

Rajkot saw 80 cases, Bhavnagar 47, Jamnagar 46, Amreli 30, Gandhinagar and Kutch 27 each, Mehsana and Morbi 24 each, Surendranagar 22, Bharuch 21, Dahod and Panchmahals 18 each, Porbandar 17, Botad and Kheda 14 each, Banaskantha 13, Anand 12, Navsari and Sabarkantha 11 each, Patan 10, Gir-Somnath and Mahisagar nine each, Narmada and Tapi eight each, Valsad seven, Aravalli three, Chhota Udepur and Dang two each and Devbhumi Dwarka one positive case.

Ahmedabad continues to lead the toll with 1,622 deaths, and is followed by Surat with 467. There have been 90 deaths in Vadodara, 45 in Gandhinagar, 34 in Rajkot, 30 in Patan, 26 in Bhavnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Mehsana, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 13 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat’s mortality rate has come down to 3.82 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.

Till now, health authorities have conducted 8,79,213 RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, 1,046 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total to 49,405.

The state currently has 14,815 active cases, out of which 76 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There are 5,02,907 people in quarantine – 5,01,557 at home and 1,350 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.