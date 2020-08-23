Gujarat records 1,101 more Covid cases, 14 deaths

Gandhinagar, Aug 24 : Gujarat saw 1,101 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 86,779, while the death toll rose to 2,897 as 14 more succumbed to the disease.

In August, the state has been seeing a daily average of over 1,100 cases to take its tally to 25,346 positive cases so far in the month.

A total of 972 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 69,229, while there are 14,653 active cases, out of which 79 critical patients are still on ventilator.

of the new cases, Surat led with 248, followed by Ahmedabad with 177 and Vadodara, on third spot, with 119.

Rajkot saw 99 cases, Jamnagar 85, Bhavnagar 41, Kutch and Panchmahals 32 each, Gandhinagar 28, Junagadh and Bharuch 27 each, Dahod and Gir-Somnath 18 each, Banaskantha 17, Amreli 15, Mehsana 14, Anand, Sabarkantha, and Morbi 11 each, Narmada 10, Porbandar nine, Kheda and Patan eight each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Navsari seven each, Tapi six, Botad five, Mahisagar, and Surendranagar three each, Aravalli and Valsad two each and Chhota Udepur one.

Of the fresh fatalities, five each died in Surat and Ahmedabad, two in Junagadh and one each in Rajkot and Vadodara.

Ahmedabad continues to lead the state toll with 1,690 deaths, followed by 595 in Surat, 119 in Vadodara, 72 in Rajkot, 50 in Gandhinagar, 37 in Bhavnagar, 35 in Patan, 26 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 each in Kheda and Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Health authorities have so far conducted 17,56,133 RT-PCR tests, while there are over 4,71,463 people in quarantine – 4,70,847 at home and 623 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.