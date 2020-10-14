Gujarat records 1,175 more Covid cases, 11 deaths

Gandhinagar, Oct 14 : Gujarat on Wednesday saw 1,175 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,55,098, while the death toll reached 3,598 as 11 more succumbed.

In October so far, the state has added 16,523 cases at a daily average of 1,180.

A total of 1,414 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,36,541, while there are presently 14,959 active cases, out of which 79 critical patients are on ventilator.

Hotspot Surat saw 252 new cases, Ahmedabad 182, Vadodara 118, Rajkot 105 and Jamnagar 85.

Gandhinagar followed with 46, Junagadh 41, Mehsana 37, Amreli 28, Bharuch 25, Patan and Surendranagar 23 each, Kutch and Bhavnagar 20 each, Panchmahals and Sabarkantha 19 each, Patan and Surendranagar 19 each, Gir-Somnath 18, Morbi 14, Anand 12, Banaskantha and Devbhumi Dwarka 11 each, Dahod and Navsari 10 each, Mahisagar eight, Tapi seven, Aravalli, Kheda, and Porbandar six each, Narmada five, Chotta Udepur four, Valsad three and Botad two.

Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one each from Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Patan.

With this, Ahmedabad’s toll has risen to 1,859, while 816 have died in Surat, 200 in Vadodara, 151 in Rajkot, 83 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted 51,65,670 RT-PCR tests, while there are 5,74,682 people in quarantine, including 241 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

