Gujarat records 1,330 more Covid cases, 15 new deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 7 : Gujarat recorded 1,330 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its tally to 1,05,671 while the death toll reached 3,123 as 15 more patients succumbed.

In seven days of September, the state has seen 9,236 cases at a daily average of 1,319 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,276 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of cured to 86,034, while the state has 16,514 active cases, out of which 89 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Hotspot Surat saw 286 new cases, Ahmedabad 172, Rajkot 148, Vadodara 128 and Jamnagar followed with 107.

Bhavnagar had 42 cases, Junagadh 36, Kutch and Surendranagar 35 each, Gandhinagar 34, Panchmahals 30, Morbi 27, Amreli 24, Mehsana 22, Bharuch 20, Banaskantha and Patan 19 each, Dahod 18, Gir-Somnath 15, Tapi 14, Navsari 13, Anand and Devbhumi Dwarka 12 each, Sabarkantha 11, Kheda and Narmada nine each, Botad and Valsad seven each, Chhota Udepur and Porbandar six each, Aravalli and Mahisagar three each and Dang one.

The new deaths were reported from Surat (6), Ahmedabad (3), Vadodara (2) and Amreli, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar and Rajkot (1 each).

Ahmedabad has so far seen 1,737 deaths, followed by 662 in Surat, 139 in Vadodara, 103 in Rajkot, 57 in Gandhinagar, 47 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 31 in Kutch, 29 each in Mehsana and Junagadh, 28 in Jamnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Amreli, 19 in Banaskantha, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 each in Kheda and Anand, 15 each in Morbi and Gir-Somnath, 12 in Bharuch and 10 each in Valsad and Surendranagar.

Health authorities have conducted 28,53,371 RT-PCR tests so far, while the state has 5,80,437 people under quarantine – 5,79,902 at home and 535 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.