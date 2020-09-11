Gujarat records 1,344 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 11 : Gujarat on Friday recorded 1,344 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,10,971, while the death toll rose to 3,183 as 16 more patients succumbed.

In September so far, Gujarat has added 14,536 cases with a daily average of 1,321.

Meanwhile, 1,240 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total to 91,470, while there are 16,318 active cases, out of which 94 critical patients are on ventilator.

Of the new cases, Surat led with 275, followed by Ahmedabad with 174, Rajkot with 150, Vadodara with 132 and Jamnagar with 116.

Bhavnagar registered 45 new cases, Gandhinagar 40, Junagadh 35, Patan 30, Morbi and Panchmahals 29 each, Amreli 26, Bharuch and Kutch 25 each, Mehsana 24, Surendranagar 22, Dahod 20, Banaskantha 19, Anand and Mahisagar 16 each, Gir-Somnath and Sabarkantha 13 each, Narmada 10, Kheda and Tapi nine each, Botad, Chotta Udepur and Navsari eight each, Aravalli six, Devbhumi Dwarka five, Valsad four, Porbandar two and Dang one.

Of Friday’s deaths, five occurred in Surat, three in Ahmedabad, two each in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Vadodara while one each died in Gandhinagar and Banaskantha.

Ahmedabad has so far recorded 1,751 deaths, followed by 681 in Surat, 145 in Vadodara, 110 in Rajkot, 62 in Gandhinagar, 49 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 31 in Kutch, 29 each in Mehsana and Junagadh, 29 in Jamnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Amreli, 20 in Banaskantha, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 each in Kheda and Anand, 15 each in Morbi and Gir-Somnath, 12 in Bharuch, 11 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

A total of 31,45,202 RT-PCR tests have been conducted, while the state has 7,41,223 people under quarantine – 7,40,763 at home and 460 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

