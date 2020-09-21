Gujarat records 1,430 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 21 : Gujarat on Monday saw 1,430 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,24,767, while the death toll reached 3,339 as 17 more patients succumbed.

In September so far, Gujarat has added 28,332 ew cases, with an average of 1,349 cases daily.

A total of 1,316 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total to 1,05,091, while there are 16,337 active cases, out of which 89 critical patients are on ventilator.

Hotspot Surat saw 290 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 177, Rajkot 143, Vadodara 137 and Jamnagar 123.

Mehsana saw 60 new cases, Banaskantha 52, Gandhinagar 47, Bhavnagar 38, Junagadh 37, Amreli 32, Morbi 29, Panchmahals 28, Kutch and Surendranagar 27 each, Patan 20, Sabarkantha 16, Gir-Somnath 15, Mahisagar 14, Bharuch and Botad 13 each, Anand, Dahod, and Narmada 12 each, Kheda 10, Aravalli, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Porbandar nine each, Navsari seven, Chotta Udepur and Valsad five each and Tapi two.

Six deaths were reported from Surat, four from Vadodara, three from Ahmedabad, two from Bhavnagar and one each from Rajkot and Gir-Somnath.

Ahmedabad has so far seen 1,785 deaths, followed by 731 in Surat, 163 in Vadodara, 125 in Rajkot, 73 in Gandhinagar, 61 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 34 in Jamnagar, 32 in Kutch, 30 in Junagadh, 29 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 22 in Amreli, 21 in Banaskantha, 18 in Gir-Somnath, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 each in Kheda and Anand, 15 in Morbi, 14 in Bharuch, 11 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

A total of 38,62,366 RT-PCR tests have been conducted so far, and there are 6,19,417 people quarantined – 6,19,009 at home and 408 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.