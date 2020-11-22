Gujarat records 1,495 new Covid cases, 13 fresh deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 22 : Gujarat on Sunday saw 1,495 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,97,412, while the death toll climbed to 3,859 as 13 more succumbed.

In November so far, the state has added 24,468 cases with an average of 1,112 cases per day.

A total of 1,167 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,79,953, while the number of active cases stands at 13,600.

Ahmedabad again saw its daily total above 300, at 341, while Surat registered 266, Vadodara 166, Rajkot 145 and Gandhinagar 94.

Mehsana saw 60, Jamnagar 40, Kutch 31, Patan 30, Banaskantha 28, Junagadh 27, Panchmahals 24, Bhavnagar and Kheda 23 each, Sabarkantha 21, Mahisagar 20, Amreli 17, Surendranagar 16, Anand, Dahod, Aravalli, and Morbi 15 each, Gir-Somnath 14, Bharuch 13, Tapi 12, Narmada eight, Devbhumi Dwarka and Navsari four each, Botad and Chotta Udepur three each and Porbandar two.

The double digit death toll, coming after a month, included eight succumbing in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha and Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted72,35,184 tests, while 5,02,685 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.