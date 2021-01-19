Gujarat records 485 Covid cases, 2 deaths

Gandhinagar, Jan 19 : Gujarat on Tuesday saw 485 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,56,852, while the death toll climbed to 4,369, with two patients succumbing.

In this month so far, the state has added 11,814 cases at a daily average of 622.

A total of 709 more patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,46,516, while the state has 5,967 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 103 new cases, Vadodara 95, Surat 92, Rajkot 65 and Jamnagar 19.

Gandhinagar and Mehsana saw 14 each, Kutch 11, Junagadh nine, Kheda eight, Dahod seven, Bhavnagar six, Bharuch, Sabarkantha, and Anand five each, Narmada, Panchmahals, and Morbi four each, Surendranagar, Porbandar, Tapi, Amreli, Patan, and Gir-Somnath two each, and Devbhoomi Dwarka, Navsari, and Mahisagar with one each.

One death each was reported from Ahmedabad and Surat.

The state has 4,67,612 people under quarantine.

