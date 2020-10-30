Gujarat records 969 new Covid cases, six deaths

Gandhinagar, Oct 30 : Gujarat on Friday saw 969 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,72,009, while the death toll reached 3,714 with six more succumbing.

In October, the state has added 33,434 cases at an average of 1,114 daily.

A total of 1,027 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,55,105, while the state has 13,190 active cases.

Surat saw 218 new cases, Ahmedabad 181, Vadodara 114, Rajkot 74 and Gandhinagar 33.

Jamnagar followed with 29, Mehsana and Banaskantha 26 each, Bharuch and Narmada 24 each, Junagadh and Patan 22 each, Surendranagar 21, Sabarkantha 20, Amreli and Morbi 17 each, Bhavnagar 14, Panchmahals 13, Gir-Somnath 11, Aravalli, Dahod, and Kutch nine each, Anand eight, Devbhumi Dwarka and Mahisagar six each, Kheda five, Navsari and Tapi four each, Chotta Udepur two and Porbandar one.

Two deaths were reported from Surat and Ahmedabad, and one each from Patan and Rajkot.

Health authorities have so far conducted over 60,02,273 RT-PCR tests, while 5,10,865 people are under quarantine.

