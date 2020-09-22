Gujarat registers 1,402 more coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 22 : Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 1,402 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,26,169, while the death toll reached 3,355 as 16 more patients succumbed.

In September so far, the state has added 29,734 cases at an average of 1,351 cases daily.

A total of 1,321 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the number of cured to 1,06,412, while there are 16,402 active cases, out of which 92 critical patients are on ventilator.

of the new cases, Surat led with 288, followed by Ahmedabad with 185, Rajkot with 150, Vadodara with 136 and Jamnagar with 123.

Gandhinagar saw 52 cases, Bhavnagar 47, Banaskantha 46, Junagadh 35, Kutch 33, Mehsana 32, Amreli 29, Panchmahals 28, Morbi 23, Bharuch 22, Patan 19, Mahisagar 15, Gir-Somnath 14, Dahod, Sabarkantha and Surendranagar 12 each, Botad and Tapi 10 each, Devbhumi Dwarka nine, Aravalli, Kheda, and Navsari eight each, Narmada six, Anand, Chotta Udepur, and Porbandar five each, Valsad three and Dang two.

Of the new deaths, five occurred in Surat, three each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, two in Rajkot and one in Amreli, Gandhinagar and Surendranagar.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,788, while 736 have died in Surat, 166 in Vadodara, 127 in Rajkot, 74 in Gandhinagar, 61 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 34 in Jamnagar, 32 in Kutch, 30 in Junagadh, 29 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 23 in Amreli, 21 in Banaskantha, 18 in Gir-Somnath, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 each in Kheda and Anand, 15 in Morbi, 14 in Bharuch, 12 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

Health authorities have so far conducted 39,24,463 RT-PCR tests, while 6,18,909 people are quarantined – all at home save 428 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

