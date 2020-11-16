Gujarat registers 926 more Covid cases, 5 fresh fatalities

News Desk 1Published: 16th November 2020 11:54 pm IST
Gujarat registers 926 more Covid cases, 5 fresh fatalities

Gandhinagar, Nov 16 : Gujarat on Monday saw 926 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,89,236, while the death toll reached 3,808 with five more succumbing.

This month has seen the state add 16,292 cases at an average of 1,018 cases daily.

A total of 1,040 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,72,972, while there are 12,456 active cases.

Ahmedabad, which is reporting over 200 cases daily for some days now, continued to lead with 225 cases, while Surat had 141, Rajkot 127, Vadodara 125 and Gandhinagar 51, among others.

Three deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and one each from Rajkot and Surat.

READ:  Pakistan sweep three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe

Health authorities have conducted 68,76,665 tests so far, while 4,98,595 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 16th November 2020 11:54 pm IST
Back to top button