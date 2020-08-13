Gujarat reports 1,092 new Covid cases; tally at 75,482

Gandhinagar, Aug 13 : Gujarat reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s total count to 75,482, health officials said.

With 18 more succumbing to the virus, the death toll went up to 2,733. The overall recoveries in the state stood at 58,439, the officials added.

Hotspot Surat recorded 251 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (166), Vadodara (109), Rajkot (95), Bhavnagar (40), Jamnagar (39), Amreli and Gandhinagar (33 each), Gir-Somnath (29), Dahod and Morbi (25 each), Panchmahals (23), Kutch (22), Mahesana (20), Junagadh and Surendranagar (17 each), Mahisagar (16), Navsari and Valsad (14 each), Kheda (12), Banaskantha and Patan (11 each), Bharuch and Sabarkantha (10 each), Anand (9), Chhota Udepur (8), Botad and Devbhumi Dwarka (6 each), Narmada and Porbandar (5 each), Aravalli (4), and Tapi (2).

Till now the health authorities have conducted 11,59,822 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, out of which 10,84,340 have returned negative.

There are 14,310 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 14,231 is said to be stable, whereas 79 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.