Gujarat reports 1,340 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 19 : Gujarat on Thursday reported 1,340 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,92,982, while the death toll climbed to 3,830 with seven fresh fatalities.

The state has reported 20,038 Covid-19 cases in November so far at an average of around 1,055 cases per day.

A total of 1,113 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,76,475. The state presently has 12,677 active cases.

Ahmedabad again saw cases rising steeply at 246 on Thursday, while Surat saw its daily tally remain over the 200-mark at 239. Vadodara reported 149 cases, followed by 137 in Rajkot and 80 in Gandhinagar 80, among other places.

Three deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one each from Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

Health authorities have so far conducted 70,33,156 tests, while 4,90,546 people are presently quarantined across the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.