Gujarat reports less than 500 Covid cases; toll at 4,367

Gandhinagar, Jan 18 : Gujarat on Monday reported 495 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 2,56,367, even as the death toll rose to 4,367, with two more fatalities, health officials said.

Ahmedabad reported 101 fresh Covid cases, followed by Vadodara 98, Surat 95, Rajkot 73, Dahod 16, Gandhinagar 15, Junagadh and Kutch with 13 each, Bharuch 9, Jamnagar and Kheda with 7 each, Anand and Morbi with 6 each, Sabarkantha 5, Mahesana, Patan and Gir-Somnath with 4 each, Panchmahals, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Amreli with 3 each and Surendranagar, Narmada, Valsad, Banaskantha, Porbandar, Tapi and Mahisagar with one positive case each.

Ahmedabad reported 2,281 Covid-19 deaths, Surat 974, Vadodara 240 and 198 fatalities in Rajkot.

A total of 700 patients were discharged on Monday, officials added.

