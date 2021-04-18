Gujarat reports record 9.5K new Covid cases, 97 deaths

Gandhinagar, April 17 : Breaking all previous records, Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day count of 9,541 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 3,94,229, while 97 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 5,267.

The state has reported as many 86,531 Covid cases in April so far, at an average of 5,090 cases daily.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of cases on Saturday at 3,303, followed by Surat (2,155), Vadodara (579), Rajkot (494), Jamnagar (318), Bharuch (235), Bhavnagar (195), Banaskantha (178), Mehsana (162), Navsari (148), Gandhinagar and Patan (147 each), Junagadh (128), Panchmahals (107), Tapi (98), Narmada (97), Amreli (96), Kutch (92), Surendranagar (89), Mahisagar (81), Kheda (79), Sabarkantha (75), Anand and Devbhumi Dwarka (71 each), Dahod (53), Morbi (50), Valsad (48), Gir-Somnath (39), Chotta Udepur (32), Botad and Aravalli (26 each), Porbandar (14) and Dangs (8).

Of the 97 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, Surat led the chart with 26 deaths, followed by Ahmedabad (25), Rajkot (10), Vadodara (8), Surendranagar (6), Jamnagar and Bhavnagar (4 each), Morbi (3), Banaskantha and Mehsana (2 each), and Bharuch, Botad, Panchmhals, Mahisagar, Sabarkantha, Dangs and Gandhinagar (1 each).

Gujarat’s mortality rate presently stands at a little over 1.33 per cent.

On a positive note, 3,783 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,33,664.

The state presently has 55,398 active cases, of which the condition of 55,094 is stable, whereas 304 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Till now, a total of 1,01,70,544 persons have been vaccinated in the state, out of which 88,08,994 persons have received their first dose, while 13,61,550 persons have been administered their second shot.