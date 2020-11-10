Gujarat sees 1,049 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 11 : Gujarat on Tuesday registered 1,049 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,82,719, while the death toll climbed to 3,773 with five new fatalities.

In November so far, the state has added 9,775 cases at a daily average of 977.

A total of 879 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,66,468, while there are 12,478 active cases.

Surat saw 183 new cases, Ahmedabad 178, Rajkot with 128, Vadodara 119 and Mehsana 53.

Gandhinagar followed with 51, Jamnagar 44, Banaskantha 39, Patan 36, Amreli 20, Surendranagar 18, Junagadh 17, Morbi 15, Sabarkantha and Kheda 14 each, Kutch and Mahisagar 13 each, Tapi and Panchmahals 12 each, Bharuch 11, Gir-Somnath and Narmada eight each, Navsari and Devbhumi Dwarka seven each, Anand six, Dahod five, Aravalli and Chotta Udepur three each, Valsad two and Botad and Porbandar one each.

Three deaths were reported in Ahmedabad and one each from Rajkot and Surat.

Health authorities have so far conducted 65,72,903 tests while 4,96,526 people are under quarantine.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.