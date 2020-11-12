Gujarat sees 1,125 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 11 : Gujarat on Wednesday again saw daily coronavirus cases in four figures, at 1,125, taking its tally to 1,83,844, while the death toll climbed to 3,779 with six more succumbing.

In November so far, 10,900 cases have been added at a daily average of 991.

A total of 1,352 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,67,820, while there are 12,245 active cases.

After a long time, Ahmedabad, with 207 new cases, surpassed Surat, which registered 184 cases. Rajkot saw 134, Vadodara 130 and Mehsana 70.

Gandhinagar had 47, Banaskantha 41, Patan 38, Jamnagar 34, Sabarkantha 23, Morbi 22, Surendranagar 20, Bharuch 18, Junagadh and Panchmahals 17 each, Bhavnagar and Anand 14 each, Kutch and Kheda 13 each, Amreli and Dahod 12 each, Mahisagar 11, Gir-Somnath seven, Narmada six, Aravalli five, Navsari and Tapi four each, Devbhumi Dwarka three, Porbandar and Chotta Udepur two each and Botad one.

Two deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad and Rajkot and one each from Vadodara and Surat.

Health authorities have so far conducted 66,25,876 tests, while 4,95,986 people are quarantined.

