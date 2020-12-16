Gujarat sees 1,160 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Gandhinagar, Dec 16 : Gujarat on Wednesday registered 1,160 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,31,073, while the death toll climbed to 4,203, with 10 more succumbing.

So far this month, the state has added 21,293 cases at a daily average of 1,331.

A total of more 1,384 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,14,223, while there are 12,647 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 239 new cases, Surat 169, Vadodara 149, Rajkot 131 and Gandhinagar 53.

Mehsana had 44, Jamnagar 34, Banaskantha 33, Kheda 32, Panchmahals 31, Bhavnagar 25, Junagadh and Anand 20 each, Kutch and Sabarkantha 19 each, Amreli 18, Narmada 16, Surendranagar 15, Dahod and Mahisagar 12 each, Morbi 11, Gir-Somnath, Patan, and Bharuch 10 each, Devbhoomi Dwarka eight, Navsari and Aravalli five each, Tapi and Valsad three each, Porbandar two and Botad and Chotta Udepur with one each.

Five people died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Rajkot, Vadodara, and Amreli.

Health authorities have conducted 88,35,130 tests, while 5,32,969 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

