Gujarat sees 1,175 new Covid cases, 11 fresh deaths

Gandhinagar, Dec 13 : Gujarat on Sunday registered 1,175 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,27,683, while the death toll climbed to 4,171, with 11 more patients.

In December so far, the state had added 17,903 cases at an average of 1,377 daily.

A total of 1,347 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 2,10,214, while the state has 13,298 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 247 new cases, Surat 172, Vadodara 152, Rajkot 129 and Mehsana 51.

Jamnagar had 45, Gandhinagar 42, Amreli 29, Kutch 28, Patan 25, Junagadh 23, Sabarkantha 22, Anand 21, Banaskantha and Dahod 20 each, Bhavnagar, Panchmahals, and Surendranagar 19 each, Kheda 15, Bharuch 14, Morbi 12, Mahisagar nine, Gir-Somnath and Narmada six each, Aravalli five, Botad four, Chotta Udepur, Navsari, and Porbandar two each and Tapi one.

Eight deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and three from Surat.

Health authorities have conducted 86,69,576 tests, while 5,39,514 people are quarantined.

