Gujarat sees 1,185 more coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

Gandhinagar, Oct 15 : Gujarat’s coronavirus death toll crossed the 3,600 figure to reach 3,609 on Thursday as 11 more patients succumbed, while the state saw 1,185 new cases, taking its tally to 1,56,283.

In October so far, 17,708 new cases have been detected at a daily average of 1,180.

A total of 1,329 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total to 1,37,870, while the state presently has 14,804 active cases, out of which 86 critical patients are on ventilator.

Surat saw 249 new cases, Ahmedabad 186, Vadodara 119, Rajkot 109 and Jamnagar 82.

Gandhinagar followed with 43, Junagadh 34, Mehsana 33, Kutch 31, Bharuch 28, Amreli 24, Patan and Panchmahals 23 each, Banaskantha 22, Bhavnagar and Morbi 19 each, Surendranagar 18, Gir-Somnath and Narmada 14 each, Anand and Sabarkantha 13 each, Mahisagar 10, Aravalli nine, Dahod eight, Botad, Kheda, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Navsari seven each, Chotta Udepur six, Tapi five, Porbandar two and Valsad one.

Four deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one each from Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar, Tapi and Patan.

Ahmedabad has so far seen 1,863 deaths, while 818 have died in Surat, 201 in Vadodara, 151 in Rajkot, 84 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have conducted 52,16,885 RT-PCR tests so far, while 5,66,474 people are quarantined, including 249 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.