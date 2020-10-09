Gujarat sees 1,243 more Covid case, 9 new deaths

Gandhinagar, Oct 9 : Gujarat on Friday reported 1,243 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,49,194, while nine more people died, taking the death toll to 3,550.

In October, the state has added 11,800 cases, with a daily average of 1,311.

A total of 1,518 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,29,441, while the state has 16,203 active cases, out of which 83 critical patients are on ventilator.

Surat saw 264 new cases, Ahmedabad 180, Rajkot 132, Vadodara 122 and Jamnagar 95.

Banaskantha followed with 39, Mehsana 38, Junagadh 37, Gandhinagar 34, Kutch 29, Amreli and Sabarkantha 25 each, Bharuch, Panchmahals, and Surendranagar 23 each, Patan 20, Gir-Somnath 19, Morbi and Narmada 13 each, Anand 12, Kheda 11, Devbhumi Dwarka and Mahisagar nine each, Tapi eight, Navsari six, Dahod five, Chotta Udepur four, Valsad three and Botad, Porbandar, Aravalli, and Dang one each.

Three deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat and one each from Rajkot, Banaskantha, and Surendranagar.

The number of corona-related deaths in Ahmedabad has reached 1,841, while 801 have died in Surat, 195 in Vadodara, 147 in Rajkot, 79 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Till now, 49,10,167 RT-PCR tests have been conducted, while 5,96,664 people are under quarantine.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.