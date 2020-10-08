Gujarat sees 1,278 more coronavirus cases, 10 fresh deaths

Gandhinagar, Oct 8 : Gujarat on Thursday registered 1,278 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,47,951, while 10 more patients died, taking the death toll to 3,541.

In October so far, the state has added 10,557 cases, at an average of 1,319 cases daily.

A total of 1,266 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total to 1,27,923, while there are presently 16,487 active cases, out of which 81 critical patients are on ventilator.

Hotspot Surat led with 270 cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 195, Vadodara with 124, Rajkot with 105 and Jamnagar with 89.

Gandhinagar saw 45 cases, Junagadh 41, Mehsana 39, Amreli 34, Banaskantha 31, Sabarkantha 29, Bharuch 26, Panchmahals and Surendranagar 24 each, Patan 23, Bhavnagar and Kutch 20 each, Morbi 18, Dahod 15, Gir-Somnath 14, Kheda, Mahisagar, and Narmada 12 each, Anand 11, Valsad eight, Navsari seven, Devbhumi Dwarka and Tapi six each, Botad and Porbandar five each and Aravalli and Chotta Udepur four each.

The latest deaths were recorded from Ahmedabad (3), Surat (2) and Amreli, Banaskantha, Gir-Somnath, Patan and Tapi (1 each).

Ahmedabad leads the fatalities with 1,838 deaths, followed by 798 in Surat, 195 in Vadodara, 146 in Rajkot, 79 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar, among others.

Health authorities have so far conducted 48,58,505 RT-PCR tests, while 5,99,101 people are under quarantine.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.