Gujarat sees 1,281 more Covid cases, 8 deaths

Gandhinagar, Nov 19 : Gujarat on Wednesday saw 1,281 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,91,642, while the death toll climbed to 3,823 with eight fresh fatalities.

In November so far, the state has had 18,698 cases at an average of 1,038 per day.

A total of 1,274 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,75,362, while there are 12,457 active cases.

Surat again saw cases rising steeply, to 224, while Ahmedabad saw its daily tally remain over the 200 mark, at 220. Rajkot had 161, Vadodara 142 and Banaskantha 64, among others.

Five deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one from Patan.

Health authorities have so far conducted 69,78,249 tests, while 4,89,222 people are quarantined.

