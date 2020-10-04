Gujarat sees 1,302 more Covid cases, 9 new deaths

Gandhinagar, Oct 4 : Gujarat on Sunday recorded 1,302 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,42,700, while there were nine deaths – the first time in four months that fatality figures were in single figures – taking the toll to 3,499.

The state, which added 42,676 Covid cases in September with a daily average of 1,422 cases, has seen 5,306 new cases in October so far, at a daily average of 1,326 cases.

A total of 1,246 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 1,22,365, while there are presently 16,836 active cases, out of which 87 critical patients are on ventilator.

Of the new cases, hotspot Surat led with 283, followed by Ahmedabad with 191, Rajkot with 152, Vadodara with 133 and Jamnagar with 92.

Gandhinagar saw 60 cases, Mehsana 53, Junagadh 33, Bhavnagar 31, Amreli 27, Bharuch, Surendranagar, and Patan 22 each, Kutch 19, Panchmahals 18, Tapi 17, Morbi 14, Gir-Somnath and Kheda 12 each, Narmada 11, Dahod, Sabarkantha, and Banaskantha 10 each, Anand eight, Navsari seven, Chotta Udepur, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Mahisagar six each, Porbandar five, Aravalli and Botad four each and Valsad two.

Four deaths were reported from Surat, three from Ahmedabad and one each from Rajkot and Vadodara.

The total number of corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,825, while 784 have died in Surat, 191 in Vadodara, 144 in Rajkot, 78 in Gandhinagar, and 66 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted 46,45,263 RT-PCR tests.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.