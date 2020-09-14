Gujarat sees 1,334 more Covid cases, 17 fresh deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 14 : Gujarat recorded 1,334 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its tally to 1,14,996, while the death toll rose to 3,230 as 17 more succumbed.

In September so far, the state has added 18,561 cases at an average of 1,325 cases daily.

Meanwhile, 1,255 patients were discharged, taking the total to 95,265, while the state currently has 16,501 active cases, out of which 93 critical patients are on ventilator.

Of the new cases, hotspot Surat saw 278, Ahmedabad 175, Rajkot 151, Vadodara 131 and Jamnagar 120.

Junagadh and Gandhinagar saw 39 cases each, Patan 35, Bhavnagar 33, Kutch 30, Amreli, Banaskantha, and Panchmahals 28 each, Morbi 25, Dahod 23, Mehsana 20, Bharuch and Surendranagar 19 each, Tapi 18, Gir-Somnath 15, Navsari 14, Sabarkantha 11, Mahisagar 10, Botad eight, Aravalli seven, Kheda and Narmada six each, Chhota Udepur and Devbhumi Dwarka five each, Anand three, Porbandar and Valsad two each and Dang one.

Three people each died in Surat, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, two each in Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar while one each died in Vadodara and Bharuch.

Ahmedabad tops the fatality tables with 1,761 deaths, followed by 695 in Surat, 149 in Vadodara, 115 in Rajkot, 66 in Gandhinagar, 54 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 31 each in Kutch and Jamnagar, 29 each in Mehsana and Junagadh, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Amreli, 20 in Banaskantha, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 each in Gir-Somnath, Kheda, and Anand, 15 in Morbi, 14 in Bharuch, 11 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

Health authorities have so far conducted 33,60,318 RT-PCR tests, while 7,47,504 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.