Gujarat sees 1,407 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 20 : Gujarat on Sunday saw 1,407 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,23,337, while the death toll rose to 3,322 as 17 more patients succumbed.

In twenty days of September, the state has added 26,902 cases at an average of 1,345 cases daily.

Meanwhile, 1,204 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of cured to 1,03,775, while there are 16,240 active cases, out of which 92 critical patients are on ventilator.

Hotspot Surat saw 283 cases, while Ahmedabad, which is again seeing a rise in cases, had 183, followed by Rajkot with 164 cases, and Vadodara with 140.

Mehsana saw 53 cases, Bhavnagar 50, Gandhinagar 44, Junagadh 37, Kutch 35, Panchmahals 29, Banaskantha 27, Amreli 24, Bharuch and Patan 22 each, Surendranagar 20, Morbi 19, Sabarkantha 17, Kheda 14, Dahod and Gir-Somnath 13 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 11, Anand 10, Navsari seven, Botad, Mahisagar, Porbandar, and Tapi six each, Narmada and Valsad five each, Aravalli four and Chotta Udepur three.

Five deaths were reported from Surat, four from Ahmedabad, three each from Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, and one each from Rajkot and Junagadh.

Ahmedabad leads with 1,782 deaths, followed by 725 in Surat, 159 in Vadodara, 124 in Rajkot, 73 in Gandhinagar, 59 in Bhavnagar, 39 in Patan, 34 in Jamnagar, 32 in Kutch, 30 in Junagadh, 29 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 22 in Amreli, 21 in Banaskantha, 17 each in Panchmahals and Gir-Somnath, 16 each in Kheda and Anand, 15 in Morbi, 14 in Bharuch, 11 in Surendranagar and 10 in Valsad.

Health authorities have so far conducted 38,00,469 RT-PCR tests, while there are 6,16,817 people quarantined – 6,16,399 at home and 418 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

