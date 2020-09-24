Gujarat sees 1,408 more coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Gandhinagar, Sep 24 : Gujarat on Thursday recorded 1,408 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,28,949, while the death toll reached 3,384 as 14 more patients succumbed.

In September so far, Gujarat has added 32,514 cases, with a daily average of almost 1,355 cases.

The day also saw 1,510 patients being discharged, taking their number to 1,09,211, while there were 16,354 active cases presently, out of which 89 critical patients are on ventilator.

Hotspot Surat saw 278 new cases, Ahmedabad 183, Rajkot 147, Vadodara 133 and Jamnagar 98.

Gandhinagar saw 50 cases, Mehsana 49, Banaskantha 44, Bhavnagar 38, Junagadh 36, Kutch and Patan 33 each, Amreli and Panchmahals 28 each, Bharuch 23, Morbi 22, Gir-Somnath and Surendranagar 20 each, Mahisagar 19, Dahod 14, Sabarkantha 13, Narmada 12, Devbhumi Dwarka 11, Navsari and Tapi 10 each, Kheda and Porbandar nine each, Anand and Valsad eight each, Aravalli and Botad seven each and Chotta Udepur and Dang four each.

Five people succumbed in Surat, three each in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, two in Vadodara and one in Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad has so far seen 1,794 deaths, followed by 745 in Surat, 171 in Vadodara, 132 in Rajkot, and 75 in Gandhinagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted 40,48,274 RT-PCR tests, while 5,98,996 people are quarantined – 5,98,612 at home and 384 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.