Gujarat sees 1,540 new Covid cases, Ahmedabad toll crosses 2K

Gandhinagar, Nov 25 : Gujarat on Wednesday saw its highest daily spike of coronavirus cases, at 1,540, taking its tally to 2,01,949, while 14 more deaths took the toll beyond the 3,900 mark to 3,906, with 2,000 of these fatalities in Ahmedabad only.

In November so far, the state has seen 29,005 cases at a daily average of 1,160.

Meanwhile 1,283 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,83,756, while there are 14,287 active cases presently.

Ahmedabad saw its tally remain above the 300 mark with 349 new cases, while Surat registered 277, Vadodara 169, Rajkot 127 and Gandhinagar 81.

Banaskantha had 57, Patan 49, Mehsana 45, Jamnagar 44, Kheda 30, Panchmahals 27, Amreli and Bharuch 26 each, Morbi 24, Sabarkantha 21, Junagadh, Anand, and Surendranagar 20 each, Bhavnagar and Kutch 19 each, Mahisagar 18, Dahod 16, Gir-Somnath nine, Botad eight, Navsari seven, Devbhumi Dwarka and Aravalli six each, Chotta Udepur five, Narmada, Tapi, and Porbandar four each and Valsad three.

Ten deaths were reported from Ahmedabad – taking its toll to 2,000 exactly, while two died in Surat and one each in Botad and Vadodara.

Health authorities have so far conducted 74,80,789 tests, while 4,94,607 people are quarantined.

