Gujarat sees 454 new COVID-19 cases, 361 recoveries

Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Tuesday reported 454 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,70,770, the state Health department said.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported in the state during the day, the department said in a release.

Gujarat has so far reported 4,411 deaths due to COVID-19.

With 361 people being discharged on Tuesday, the overall tally of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 2,63,837, it said, adding that the state’s recovery rate stood at 97.44 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 2,522 active cases, the department said.

Meanwhile, 56,489 beneficiaries, including senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities, were administered COVID-19 vaccines during the day, taking the overall count of inoculations in Gujarat to 9,41,602.

A total of 1,97,351 beneficiaries have received the second shot of the vaccines until now, the department said.

At 114, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 87 in Surat, 86 in Vadodara, 52 in Rajkot, 11 in Anand, while Sabarkantha and Junagadh each reported ten new cases. Nine fresh cases each were reported from Bhavnagar, Kheda and Kutch districts.

Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the UT of Daman, Diu and dadra and Nagar Haveli each reported one new COVID-19 case, taking the caseload in the UT to 3,380, officials said.

The UT is now left with six active cases while the count of recoveries stood at 3,372, they said.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,70,770, new cases 454, death toll 4,411, discharged 2,63,837, active cases 2,522, people tested so far – figures not released.