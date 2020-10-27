Gujarat sees 992 more coronavirus cases, five deaths

Gandhinagar, Oct 27 : Gujarat on Tuesday saw 992 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,69,073, while the death toll rose to 3,698 with five more succumbing.

In October so far, the state has added 30,498 cases at a daily average of 1,146.

A total of 1,238 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,51,888, while the state has 13,487 active cases, out of which 64 critical patients are on ventilator.

Surat saw 225 new cases, Ahmedabad 170, Vadodara 114, Rajkot 94 and Gandhinagar 46.

Mehsana followed with 35, Patan 33, Jamnagar 26, Sabarkantha 25, Bharuch 20, Junagadh and Surendranagar 18 each, Amreli and Banaskantha 17 each, Anand and Panchmahals 13 each, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Morbi, and Narmada 12 each, Gir-Somnath, Mahisagar, and Kheda eight each, Dahod and Chotta Udepur seven each, Devbhumi Dwarka six, Aravalli, Tapi and Navsari four each, Valsad two and Botad and Porbandar with one each.

Two deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, while one died in Surat.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,891, while 841 have died in Surat, 208 in Vadodara, 159 in Rajkot, 90 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted 58,45,715 RT-PCR tests, while 5,22,719 people are quarantined.

Source: IANS

