Gujarat sees Covid case tally rise to 99,050, toll 3,048

By News Desk 1 Published: 2nd September 2020 11:56 pm IST
Gandhinagar, Sep 2 : Gujarat recorded 1,305 Covid cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 99,050 while the death toll jumped to 3,048 as 12 more succumbed.

This is the second time in September that the state has recorded over 1,300 daily cases, with 1,310 cases logged on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1,141 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total cured to 80,054.

The state presently has 15,948 active cases, out of which 94 critical patients are on ventilator.

Of Wednesday’s cases, Surat led with 256, followed by Ahmedabad with 169, while Jamnagar suddenly jumped to the third spot, with 150 cases.

Rajkot, which reached the third spot on Tuesday, was close behind with 144, followed by Vadodara with 125.

Bhavnagar saw 48 new cases, Gandhinagar 38, Panchmahals 34, Junagadh 30, Amreli 26, Mehsana 24, Bharuch 23, Morbi 20, Banaskantha 18, Kutch 17, Dahod and Gir-Somnath 15 each, Valsad 14, Devbhumi Dwarka 13, Botad 12, Anand 11, Kheda, Narmada, and Tapi 10 each, Chhota Udepur, Sabarkantha, Navsari, and Patan nine each, Aravalli and Mahisagar eight each, Surendranagar seven and Porbandar and Dang three each.

Of the fresh fatalities, six deaths were reported in Surat, three in Ahmedabad, two in Gandhinagar and one in Vadodara.

Ahmedabad leads the state toll with 1,727, followed by 641 deaths in Surat, 134 in Vadodara, 89 in Rajkot, 53 in Gandhinagar, 43 in Bhavnagar, 36 in Patan, 27 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 16 in Anand, 15 in Kheda and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat’s mortality rate stands at 3.07 per cent.

Health authorities have conducted 24,84,429 RT-PCR tests, and the state has 5,52,772, people quarantined, with all at home save 420 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

