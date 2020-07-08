Gujarat sees highest spike of 783 new corona cases

Gandhinagar: For the eighth consecutive day of July, Gujarat continued to set record in the number of daily corona cases, as 783 new ones were detected on Wednesday.

Gujarat’s total tally reached 38,419 even as its death toll climbed up to 1,995. On the positive side, 569 more patients were discharged, taking the total cured patients to 27,313.

In July, Gujarat has witnessed about 5,800 positive cases — each day a new record. With an average of 722 cases daily, the state has registered 5,776 corona cases so far in July.

Surat has now emerged as the new hotspot in the state while Ahmedabad’s cases are on the decline. Registering almost 35% of Wednesday’s new cases, Surat recorded 273 cases as against Ahmedabad’s 156.

They were followed by Vadodara 67, Rajkot 39, Valsad 27, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar 19 each, Dahod 18, Bharuch and Surendranagar 16 each, Mahesana and Banaskantha 15 each, Navsari 14, Kheda and Junagadh 11 each, Kutch 10, Jamnagar 9, Sabarkantha 8, Amreli 7, Anand 5, Patan, Mahisagar, Narmada and Gir-Somnath 4 each, Morbi and Dang 3 each, Aravalli 2, and Panchmahals, Botad, Chhota Udepur and Tapi one case each.

In all 16 more casualties were reported — five each in Ahmedabad and Surat, 3 in Rajkot and one each in Amreli, Jamnagar and Morbi.

The corona death toll is 1,506 in Ahmedabad, 200 in Surat, 53 in Vadodara, 32 in Gandhinagar, 22 in Aravalli, 17 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 14 in Rajkot, 13 each in Bhavnagar, Anand, Mahesana, Kheda and Banaskantha, and 10 in Bharuch.

The death toll rate in Ahmedabad on Wednesday came down a bit to 75.48% of the total. Gujarat has one of the highest corona mortality rate at 5.19%.

On Wednesday, 8,034 more RT-PCR tests were done, taking the total to 4,33,864 tests in Gujarat. Of the total, 3,95,445 tests were negative.

There are 9,111 active cases, of which 9,044 patients are stable, whereas 67 critical patients are still on ventilators.

As many as 2,89,051 patients are in quarantine, inlcuding 2,85,707 at home and 3,344 in government facilities.

