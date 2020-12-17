Gujarat sees spike of 1,115 Corona cases, toll at 4,211

Gandhinagar, Dec 17 : Gujarat on Thursday saw the daily spike of Corona positive cases with 1,115 taking its tally to 2,32,188 cases. The death toll also climbed to 4,211, with 8 patients succumbing.

Gujarat, on Thursday saw a daily spike of positive cases of 1,115 taking the total of Corona cases in the state over to 2,32,188 detected from 54,835 tests during the past 24 hours.

Ahmedabad saw 232 cases coming up on Thursday. Surat registered 169 cases. Vadodara also saw its cases coming down to 144 cases on Thursday, while Rajkot saw 129 positive cases. Rajkot was followed by Mahesana with 50 positive cases.

Mahesana was followed by Gandhinagar 49, Jamnagar 33, Panchmahals 30, Bhavnagar 27, Junagadh and Kutch with 23 each, Bharuch 22, Kheda, Surendranagar and Sabarkantha with 19 each, Banaskantha 18, Dahod 16, Patan 13, Anand 12, Mahisagar 11, Morbi and Gir-Somnath with 10 each, Narmada 9, Amreli 7, Aravalli 5, Devbhoomi Dwarka 4, Tapi, Botad and Chotta Udepur with 3 each, Navsari 2 and Porbandar with one positive case.

In the seventeen days of December, Gujarat saw over twenty two thousand cases, 21,408 cases with an average of 1,318 cases daily.

On Thursday, eight people died in Gujarat, where four died in Ahmedabad, three died in Surat and one died in Botad.

With this, the death toll of the state has reached 4,211. The total number of Corona deaths in Ahmedabad on Thursday reached 2197. 942 have died in Surat, 230 in Vadodara, 187 deaths in Rajkot, 103 in Gandhinagar, 68 deaths in Bhavnagar, 52 deaths in Patan, 37 deat 36 deathsA each in Banaskantha and Mahesana, 34 deaths in Jamnagar, 33 deaths each in Kutch and Junagadh, 30 deaths in Amreli and 25 deaths in Gir-Somnath.

Although, Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and is at 1.81%.

Till now the health authorities have conducted over 88 lakh tests, 88,89,965 tests in Gujarat. A total of 1,305 patients were discharged on Thursday. Till now, over 2.1 lakh patients, 2,15,528 have been discharged in the state.

Out of a total tests carried out in the state, over 86 lakh, 86,57,777, have been found negative.

The total of active cases is under thirteen thousand with 12,449 active cases, out of which the condition of 12,384 is stable, whereas 65 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There over 5 lakh people quarantined in the state at 5,15,773 with 5,15,630 in home quarentine and 143 in government facilities.

