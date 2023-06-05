Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal shares Islamophobic cartoon; deletes story later

Uttar Pradesh cricketer Yash Dayal on Monday invited fresh controversy after sharing a communal cartoon vilifying Muslims on social media.

Dayal’s Instagram story, which has since gone viral on social media has attracted backlash from all sides. Some users requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take cognisance of the incident, while many called for the police to take action on the player.

Can @Uppolice take action against #yashDayal for posting bigotry on his instagram account? pic.twitter.com/qHPA4Ikyh8 — Abdul (@abdustaan) June 5, 2023

Yash Dayal further went on to call his Islamophobic Instagram story a ‘mistake’ sharing an apology on the social media platform. “I have respect for each and every community n society,” his apology said.

A @BCCI Uttar Pradesh and @gujarat_titans player, Yash Dayal, posted this on Instagram. He has since deleted it.



– No action against him?

– Hasn't he let down his Muslim teammates?

– How does team management work out with a bigoted individual in a team sport? pic.twitter.com/Q4WeYO7XqD — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) June 5, 2023

Dayal was catapulted to social media fame during the 2023 Indian Premier League. In a must-win match, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh thrashed Dayal for five straight sixes. The Gujarat Titans player was handed the ball to defend 28 runs in the final over.

The cartoon, which was shared on the Gujarat Titans player’s Instagram story, showcased Islamophobic imagery purporting the existence of ‘love jihad’.

‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy theory used by right-wing extremists as a propaganda tool against Muslims.

I'm not surprised. I have already seen failed cricketers and actors practicing Islamophobia merely to further their political careers. Rinku Singh has already concluded his career, and now Yash Dayal is seeking a position within a political party. pic.twitter.com/CBdjSwyJ7w — Heisenberg (@uncertaintweet_) June 5, 2023

Some even went on to accuse Dayal of taking to Islamophobia in seek of a political career. “Rinku Singh has already concluded his career, and now Yash Dayal is seeking a position within a political party,” a tweet read.