Gujarat: Woman cop commits suicide in Bharuch district

By Sameer Updated: 13th August 2020 10:16 am IST

Bharuch: A woman police constable committed suicide at the police quarters in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, an official said on Wednesday.

Dipika Parmar (25), who was attached to Hansot police station, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Tuesday night.

The reason behind her extreme step was yet to be ascertained, said a district police official.

“Parmar committed suicide around 11 pm. It came to light later in the night. Following autopsy, the body was handed over to her relatives who took it to Bhavnagar, her hometown,” the official said.

“Hansot police are conducting further probe,” he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
