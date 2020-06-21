Gujarat’s corona count crosses 27K

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Sunday saw 580 more corona cases, the highest number detected on a single day, taking the total number of positive cases to 27,317, while there were 25 more deaths, taking the toll to 1,664.

New cases in Ahmedabad

Out of the new cases, 273 cases, or just above 47 per cent, were detected in Ahmedabad. However, it was the first time in over a fortnight that the city’s daily count came under 300 and for the first time in almost three months that the number came to less than 50 per cent of the state’s daily count. The news might have been welcomed by the health authorities had it not been the rising number of positive cases in Surat – at 176.

Surat was followed by Vadodara with 41, Gandhinagar with 15, Bharuch with 10, Aravalli with nine, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar with eight each, Valsad with five, Rajkot, Anand, Panchmahals, Patan and Amreli with four each, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha with three each, Mahesana and Junagadh with two each and Kheda, Botad, Dahod, Devbhumi Dwarka and Surendranagar with one case each.

Of the latest fatalities, Ahmedabad again accounted for the highest – 20, three deaths were reported from Surat, while one patient each from Aravalli and Chotta Udepur also succumbed to the virus.

Death toll rate

Despite the share of cases from Ahmedabad having come down under 70 per cent from around 80 per cent, the death toll rate of the city remained the same, at over 80 per cent. 626 people, out of the total 1,664, have succumbed to the virus during 21 days of June.

Till date, 1,335 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 123 in Surat, 49 in Vadodara, 23 in Gandhinagar, 15 each in Aravalli and Panchmahals, 13 each in Bhavnagar and Anand, 11 in Patan, 10 in Mahesana and eight in Banaskantha. At 6/09 per cent, Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rate for corona in the country.

On Sunday, a total of 655 patients were discharged, taking the total to 19,357.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases with 18,837, followed by Surat with 3,233, Vadodara with 1,859, Gandhinagar with 563, Mahesana with 211, Bhavnagar with 197, Rajkot with 185, Aravalli with 176, Banaskantha with 166, Sabarkantha with 151, Anand with 150, Bharuch with 146, Patan with 144, Panchmahals with 139, Mahisagar with 124, Kheda with 118, Jamnagar with 122, Kutch with 109, Surendranagar with 91, Botad with 72, Valsad with 69, Junagadh with 59, Gir-Somnath with 53, Dahod with 52 and 50 patients from other states.

Active cases

There are 6,296 active cases, out of which the condition of 6,237 is stable, whereas 59 critical patients are still on ventilator.

A total of 3,24,874 RT-PCR tests have been carried out in the state.

Right now, there are 2,23,450 people quarantined in the state og whom 2,19,465 are home quarantined and 3,985 in government facilities.

Source: IANS