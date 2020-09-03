Gujarat’s coronavirus caseload crosses one lakh mark

Ahmedabad: Coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the one lakh mark on Thursday with an addition of 1,325 cases, also the highest single-day spike.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Gujarat was recorded on March 19.

The tally touched 1,00,375 on Thursday, said a release by the state health department.

With 16 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 3,064, it said.

Since Wednesday evening, five coronavirus patients died in Surat district, three each in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, two in Vadodara and one each in Bharuch, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar districts.

At the same time, 1,126 persons were given discharge from hospitals in the state, taking the total of recovered patients to 81,180.

Of 1,325 new cases, 272 were from Surat district alone. Ahmedabad was in the second spot with 166 new cases.

Other districts where significant number of new cases were found included Rajkot (135 cases), Vadodara (123), Jamnagar (115) and Bhavnagar (58).

But the Surat district also saw 291 patients, the highest in Gujarat, recovering on Thursday, followed by 198 in Vadodara and 125 in Rajkot.

The patient recovery rate is now 80.88 per cent.

With 75,487 tests conducted in one day, the per million average has now gone up to 1,161.33 tests, the release said.

Over 25.59 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted in Gujarat so far.

There are 16,131 active cases, including 89 who are on ventilator.

With 1,325 new cases, Gujarat is in the 18th spot in the country in terms of increase in patients.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,00,375, new cases 1,325, deaths 3,064, discharged 81,180, active cases 16,131, and people tested so far 25,59,916.

