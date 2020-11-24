Gujarat’s coronavirus tally crosses 2 lakh, toll at 3,892

Gandhinagar, Nov 24 : Gujarat saw its tally of coronavirus cases climbing over the two lakh figure to 2,00,409, as 1,510 fresh cases were registered on Tuesday, while the death toll reached 3,892 as 16 more succumbed.

In November so far, the state has registered 27,465 cases at an average of 1,144 per day.

A total 1,286 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,82,473, while there are 14,044 active cases.

Ahmedabad stayed over the 300 mark with 347 new cases, Surat saw 286, Vadodara 181, Rajkot 128 and Gandhinagar 74.

Banaskantha saw 47, Patan 46, Mehsana 43, Jamnagar 39, Kheda 32, Panchmahals 26, Narmada 24, Amreli 23, Bharuch and Mahisagar 21 each, Anand and Dahod 19 each, Bhavnagar and Junagadh 18 each, Sabarkantha 17, Morbi 16, Surendranagar 13, Kutch 12, Navsari nine, Gir-Somnath eight, Devbhumi Dwarka five, Tapi four, Aravalli, Chotta Udepur, and Valsad three each, Dangs and Porbandar two each and Botad one.

Twelve deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one from Botad.

A total of 73,89,330 tests have been conducted so far, while 4,93,337 people are under quarantine.

Source: IANS

